Rita Freedman (nee Paltell), of Pikesville, passed away on May 15, at the age of 99. She is survived by her loving children, Ronald Freedman and Ellen Berenholtz; beloved grandson, Jeffrey Berenholtz (Jessica Laws); and cherished great-grandson, Julian Berenholtz. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Theodore Freedman; caring brother, Allen Paltell; and dear parents, Fannie and Sol Paltell. Rita often credited her longevity to prioritizing a healthy lifestyle and keeping an active mind. A lifelong athlete, Rita could often be found in fierce competition on the tennis court or jogging with the family dog, Gret. Through her example, she taught her children to value wellness, nutrition, and holistic living. Rita had an exceptional memory for her entire life, and kept her mind sharp with word puzzles and Jeopardy. She adored being “Gigi” to her great-grandson, Julian. Rita was also a talented artist who enjoyed painting and drawing in various mediums. Her beautiful artwork will live on the walls of many friends and families in her memory.