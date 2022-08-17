On August 5, Rita Wright Merles of Baltimore at 77. She is survived by husband Peter Merles; children Ian Merles (Sarit Ashtam), Annie Merles (former husband, Andreas Demosthenous) and Ita Merles Cremen (Joseph Cremen); sisters Marina Potter and Therese Trepanier; grandchildren Andriana Demosthenous, Demos Demosthenous, Galel Merles, Shiloh Merles, Jolene Cremen and Trey Cremen. She was predeceased by siblings James Wright, Daniel Wright, Bradley Wright, Alan Wright and Gail Morehouse. Rita’s life revolved around her selfless love for her husband, children and grandchildren.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Chevrei Tzedek Congregation, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.