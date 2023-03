On February 6, Riva Shpigelman (née Trubman) of Baltimore at 99. She is survived by her sons Alexander (Zina) Shpigelman and Gennady (Raisa) Shpigelman; grandchildren Michael (Viktoriya) Shpigelman and Oksana Shpigelman; and great-grandchildren Arthur and Diana Shpigelman. She was predeceased by her parents Hannah and Bentsion Trubman.

