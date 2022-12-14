Robert Adams Solomon

On November 14, Robert Adam Solomon of Catonsville at 39. He is survived by parents Cindy and Arnold Solomon; siblings Samantha and Asa Solomon; aunts Eve Solomon, Esther Solomon, Christy Scott and Cathy (Tony) Pyron; cousins Max Matthews (Nadine Ravaud), Jake Matthews, Anna Pyron and Jordon Pyron; and friends Brian Femiano, Jacob Winthrop, Jonathan Swyers, Alexis Ohanian, Huu Nguyen, Mike Scrivener and Paul Burt.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1400 K Street NW, Suite #1200, Washington, DC 20005; or to Crohns & Colitis Foundation 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, N.Y. 10017.