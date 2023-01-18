On December 19, Robert Alan Tryson of Glen Rock, Pa. at 55. He is survived by his life partner, Janet L. DeNiro; daughters Stephani Lynn Tryson and Zivah McKenzie Tryson; grandchildren EJ, Mason and Breleigh; Aunt Susan Tryson Rodin, Uncle Michael Tryson (late), Uncle Mike Rodin; cousins Alisa and Adam Weinstein; cousins Avi and Sasha Tryson; dearest friend Steve Reed; brother Josh Tryson and mother Ellyn Tryson; as well as countless caring friends.

Rob’s warmth and heart charmed every person he met. He was fiercely loyal, quietly intelligent, and loved and valued deeply by those he leaves behind.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: There Goes My Hero Foundation, 30 East Padonia Road, #207, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093