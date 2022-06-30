On June 12, Robert C. Levin of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by wife Marilyn Levin (nee Reicher); children Alan (Sherry) Levin, Maury (Jackie) Levin, Marc (Rachel) Ehudin and Kris (John) Meyer; grandchildren Amy (Conor) Toohey, Cara Levin, Hannah Levin, Brent (Deirdre) Levin, Jake (Shayna) Levin, Peri Ehudin, Alexandra Meyer and Andrew Meyer; great-grandchildren Anna and Alice Toohey and Nora Levin; sister-in-law Dr. Lin Reicher. He was predeceased by first wife Betty Levin; sister Ilene Shulman Goldman; and parents Gertrude and Maurice Levin.

Contributions may be sent to The League For People With Disabilities, 1111 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21239 or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.