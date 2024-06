On June 2, Robert Erwin Setren of Pikesville at 67. He is survived by siblings Frank (Merle) Setren, Goody LaBorwit Finkelstein and Joyce (Lee) Barnstein and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Paul Setren and Sallye Setren Goldberg.

Contributions may be sent to Sheppard Pratt, 6501 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21204.