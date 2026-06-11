Robert Fischer, of Pikesville, passed away on May 3, at the age of 94. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Fischer (nee Bernstein); loving children, Rochelle (Gary) Bilenky and Michael (Linda) Fischer; caring sister, Mitzie Berger; beloved grandchildren, Jennifer (Frank) Houser, Michelle Bilenky, Melinda Bond, Scott (Morgan) Fischer and Elizabeth (Larry) Darby; and cherished great-grandchildren, Logan Houser, Natalie Fischer, Cole Fischer, Kennedy Fischer and Conrad Fischer; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his caring brother-in-law, Jerry Berger; and dear parents, Beatrice and Solomon Fischer. Robert Fischer shared a remarkable marriage of more than 70 years with his beloved wife, Barbara—a partnership that stood at the center of a long and meaningful life. He found his greatest joy in the love of his family and the moments they shared together. A devoted fan of Ravens football, Robert rarely missed a chance to cheer on his team. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the Destroyer William C. Lawe (DD-763). In his later years, Robert remained deeply engaged in his community, serving as Vice President of Beth Israel Congregation and as President of the Weinberg Village Resident Association in Owings Mills. In recognition of his contributions and enduring spirit, he was honored with induction into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.