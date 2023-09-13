On Sept. 1, Robert S. Scheiner of Randallstown at 88. He is survived by wife Florence Scheiner; children Michael (Suzanne) Scheiner, Jeff Scheiner (Janet Booth), Eric (JoAnn) Scheiner and Lauren (Lou) Ellison; grandchildren Jonathan Scheiner, Benjamin Scheiner, Zachary Scheiner, Brett (Mary) Scheiner, Sarah Scheiner, Mandy (Harry “Rick”) Stout, Katie (Brian) Costin, Ray Ellison and Skye Ellison; and great-grandchildren Ethan Scheiner and Ava Costin. He was predeceased by sister Susan Pointon and parents Carole and Philip Scheiner.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.