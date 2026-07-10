Robert Zadek, of Baltimore, passed away on July 2 at the age of 97. He is survived by his beloved wife, Miriam Zadek (nee Scharfman); devoted children, Sarah (Jim) Umberger, Sue (Steve) Mandel, Beth Zadek (Joph Steckel), and Barbara Zadek (Tom Moses); his adored grandchildren, Sam Heron (Amy Klet), Charlie Umberger (Audrey Kim), Katie (Chris) Bruce, Ben (Halley) Mandel, Tom (Johna) Mandel, Henry (Elke), Isabel, George, and Lily Steckel, Molly Moses (Jen Wenz), and Matthew (Rachel) Moses; and 15 loving great-grandchildren.