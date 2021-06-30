On June 7, Leonard Roberts of Chevy Chase at 89. He is survived by children Thomas E. Roberts (Susan J. Morrison) and Richard L. (Faith B.) Roberts; grandchildren Hannah (Peter) Boyer, William Elijah Roberts (Christina Smith), Joshua Roberts, Sean Roberts, Theodore Roberts, Andrea Roberts and Rebecca Roberts; and great-grandchildren Linus Boyer and Edith Roberts. He was predeceased by wife Geraldine Roberts (nee Springer) and oldest son Steven Roberts. Also survived by current partner Peggy Singer.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.