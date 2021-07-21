On July 7, Brian Robinson of Pikesville at 84. He is survived by wife Mardi Robinson (nee Flehinger); children Scott (Nechelle) Robinson, Alan Robinson and Sally Addis (Keith) Wood; and grandchildren Adam Robinson, Jordyn Sarah Robinson, Gabrielle Lauren Robinson and Jeffrey Wood. He was predeceased by wife Annette Robinson (nee Steinberg); sister Marcia (Joseph) Weiskopf; and parents Reuben and Mary Robinson.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.