On March 30, Robyn Goldfadim (née Eisenberg) of Baltimore at 54. She is survived by husband Todd Goldfadim; children Brody Goldfadim and Summer Goldfadim; brothers Brian “Bunky” Eisenberg and Thomas “Tommy” Eisenberg; and nieces Jordana Kassimir (Ethan), Zoe Eisenberg and Sofia Eisenberg. She was predeceased by sister Bonnye Friedman (née Eisenberg) and parents Sondra “Sonny” and Edwin “Eddie” Eisenberg.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.