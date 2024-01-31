Robyn Jolson-Engels

On Jan. 22, Robyn Jolson-Engels of Baltimore at 66. She is survived by husband Mike Engels. She was predeceased by parents Helen and Edward Jolson.

Contributions may be sent to the Shalom Foundation.

