On January 25, Rochelle “Roxy” Lipsitz (née Schreiber) of Baltimore at 83. She is survived by her daughter, Ilene Lipsitz; and her son and daughter-in-law, Sid and Becky Lipsitz. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lipsitz.

Roxy was known for her love of travel and her zest for life. She worked as a travel agent until 2022. A graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, she was a huge supporter of the arts.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Park School in Baltimore and Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation.