On April 11, Reggie Sandra Rodbell (née Margolis) of Pikesville at 80. She is survived by husband Frank Rodbell; children Michelle Varipapa (Jamie), Susan Shaffer (Paul) and Barry Rodbell (Melissa); and grandchildren Sam Varipapa, Max Varipapa, Josie Shaffer, Jaylin Shaffer, Trent Rodbell, Luke Rodbell; and brother Mark Margolis (Elana) of Sarasota, Fla. She was predeceased by parents Helen and Jack Margolis. She was most proud of her marriage for over 60 years, her six wonderful children and six wonderful grandchildren. She was past president of the Baltimore County Hospital Auxiliary and current president of the Pikesville Senior Center. She had worked as an optometric technician for many years.

Contributions may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or your favorite charity.