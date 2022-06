On May 13, Linda Sandra Rofsky of Owings Mills at 75. She is survived by sister Marcia Winter; nieces Paula (Bob) Levin Alcorn, Melissa (Dov) Banks, Laura (Dave) Lampel and Beverly Winter; and great-nieces and nephews Jenna, Seth, Ethan, Dahlia, Lindsey, Ian and Alyssa. She was predeceased by sister Estelle (Ted) Levin and parents Florence and Benjamin Rofsky.

Contributions may be sent to The American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.