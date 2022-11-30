On November 6, Roman Ryterman at 93. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie.

Roman cherished his two daughters beyond measure, and loved their spouses as his own children. Older daughter Randi is married to Tim Taccardi, and they have two sons, Zak and Jake Taccardi. Roman was a doting grandfather and took pride in coming to visit his grandsons in Virginia every week to take them to Hebrew school and sporting events.

He often recalled with pride the day that he traveled twice from Baltimore to Northern Virginia so that his grandson Jake could recover a baseball mitt that he left in his Zeyde’s car earlier that day.

Younger daughter Sharon is married to Mindy Milstein, and they have two children, Ben and Katy Schuman.

Roman is also survived by daughter-in-law Dani Schuman and son-in-law John Clemens, and four grandchildren: Joey and Wren Schuman, and Sam and Max Clemens.

On Sharon’s and Mindy’s first anniversary, Roman called to wish them congratulations. Mindy asked him if he was truly happy to see them together. Roman laughed and said: “Look, I have a son-in-law who is the wrong religion and a daughter-in-law who is the wrong sex. All I want is to see my children happy.”

Roman is now with his loving parents, Wilhelm and Hancia Rittermann; his brother Henryk Rittermann; his in-laws, Max and Minnie Krieger; grandson Jake Taccardi; his cousin, Hilek Zyskind and his cousin-in-law, Martin Kamerow; his business partner, Edgar London; and his best friends, Ozio Guc and Stanley Fradkin.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Minnie & Max Krieger Memorial Scholarship Fund at Beth El Congregation, www.bethelbalto.com/form/congregation-funds; to the Holocaust Survivors Program at Jewish Community Services jcsbalt.org/donate/; or to Jake Taccardi YMCA Fund at: www.ymcadc.org/donations/jake-taccardi-ymca-fund/.