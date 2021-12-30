On Dec. 13, Barbara Rombro (née Rankin) of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by husband David M. Rombro; children Michael Rombro, Marsha (Victor) Seabold, Deborah (Scott) Ehrlich and Robert (Deborah) Rombro; sister Karen (Kenneth) Olshansky; grandchildren Jacob Keim (Brittany Arneson), Zachary (Betsy) Keim, Gabriel (Niusha) Ehrlich, Max Ehrlich, Lindsey (Mick) Grossman, Michelle Rombro, David Rombro, Leah (Kenton) Rombro-Long, Annie Rombro, Elly Rombro, Frank Rombro, Minnie Rombro and Amara Rombro; and great-grandchildren Bowie Long, Vega Long, Benjamin Grossman and Layla Ehrlich. She was predeceased by parents Minnie and Frank Rankin.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville

Centre, NY 11570.