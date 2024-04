On March 29, Rona Epstein Lewis of Pikesville at 90. She is survived by children Melinda Lewis and Debbie and Alan Summerfield and grandchildren Kimberly Summerfield and Stephanie Summerfield. She was predeceased by husband Kenneth B. Lewis; sister Sandra Epstein; and parents Reba and Sidney Epstein.

Contributions may be sent to the Epstein Family Chapel Fund c/o Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.