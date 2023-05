On May 11, Rona G. Sodden of Denver, Colo., at 94. She is survived by son Mark (Stephanie) Sodden; grandchildren Claia (Michael) Meany, Samantha (Jordan) Wolff and Marisa Sodden; and great-granddaughter Aviyah Meany. She was predeceased by husband Kenneth Sodden; daughter Claire Sodden; brother Howard Goldstein; and parents Jeanette and Benjamin Goldstein.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation: Claire and Ken Sodden Memorial Youth Fund, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.