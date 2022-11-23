On November 2, Rona Golomb (née Siegel) of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by sons Paysi (Jessica) Golomb and Jay (Rochelle) Golomb; grandchildren Dana (John) Brownley, Justin Golomb, Julie Golomb (Andy Leber), Emily (Jose) Sabalbaro, Rachel (Nitzan) Philosof and Ruth Golomb; and great-grandchildren Jude Golomb, Jillian Golomb, Aurora Brownley, Alexandra Leber, Micah Leber, Maia Sabalbaro, Ren Sabalbaro, River Brownley, Dylan Brownley, Eva Philosof and Isla Philosof. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerome Golomb; son Barry Golomb; sister Sylvia Siegel (Daniel) Tamres; brother Bernard (Irene) Siegel; and parents Joseph and Dora Siegel.

Contributions in Rona’s memory may be sent online to the National Alzheimers Association at: ALZ.org.