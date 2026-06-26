Rona Snyder (nee Seletsky), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Friday, June 26th, 2026, at the age of 88. She is survived by her loving children, Dr. Steven Snyder, Julie Snyder Collins, and Michael (Jill) Snyder; and adored grandchildren, Dr. Eli Snyder, Brett Snyder, Adam Snyder, Brendan Collins, Ryan Collins, and Logan Collins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Larry Snyder; caring sister, Judith Weiner; and dear parents, Bess and Samuel Seletsky.

Rona Snyder was a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She had a passion for reading and could often be found with a good book in hand, always eager to learn and explore new stories. An exceptional cook and baker, Rona expressed her love through the meals and treats she lovingly prepared, creating lasting memories around the family table. Her warmth, generosity, and unwavering dedication to those she loved will be remembered and treasured by all who knew her.

Services at Sol Levinson’s Chapel, 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD, on Sunday, June 28th, 2026 at 2:30PM. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Berrymans Lane Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice or the Baltimore County Public Library.