On July 12, Ronald Gold of Southport, North Carolina, at 80. He is survived by wife Barbara Gold (née Reamer); children Anthony (Rebecca) Gold and Kevin (Sandra) Gold; grandchildren Molly (Michael) Sheffield and Daniel (Lauren) Gold; and great-grandchildren Annabelle Gold and Madelyn Sheffield. He was predeceased by parents Adele and Arnold Gold.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.