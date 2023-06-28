On June 10, Ronald Leon Shapiro of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by wife Eileen Shapiro (née Settler); daughters J. Beth Shapiro (Wayne Ilger, Ph.D.) and Marsi Archer, Ph.D. (Matthew Archer); grandchildren Donald (fiancee Peyton Hall) Archer, Jenny Archer, Abby Ilger and Steven Ilger; nephews Ellis, Stuart and Brian Rosenberg; and brothers Samuel Shapiro and Barry Shapiro. He was predeceased by parents Mary Shapiro and Jacob Berger.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.