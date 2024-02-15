On Jan. 29, Ronald Michael Stein of Windermere, Florida, at 78. He is survived by wife Patricia Scarlet; children Victoria K. Scarlet (Jeremy Pritzker) and Moriah Patterson Stein; siblings Eunice M. Richmond and Sandra Schmoyer; brother-in-law Allan Pritzker; grandchildren Briella Scarlet Van Hoose, Alina Pritzker, Trey Patterson and Maddie Patterson; and nieces and nephews Victor Sander Richmond, Richard Pritzker, Eric Pritzker, Sharon Joy Gross, Leslie Pritzker, Dr. Jordan Pritzker, Raanan Pritzker, Jeffrey Schmoyer and Laurren Schmoyer. He was predeceased by son Richard Scarlet; siblings Lenore Pritzker and Sheila Dee Stein; brother-in-law Allan Richmond; and parents Blanche and Benjamin Stein.

Contributions may be sent to Shriners Children’s, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.