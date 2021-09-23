On Sept. 7, Mallory Anne Roody of Owings Mills at 33. She is survived by parents Kellie (née Dunnigan) and Louis Roody; sister Linsey (Paul) Cornell; grandmother Bryna Roody (née Cohen) and Darlene Goad; aunts Sandee (Scott) Jewell (née Roody), Colleen (Brooks) Sandoval (née Dunnigan) and Shannan (Duane) Blanks (née Dunnigan); and by the most loved nephew and the love of her life, her Tommy. She was predeceased by grandfathers H. Lee Roody and Robert Goad; grandmother Doris Anne Dunnigan; and uncle Joseph Dunnigan. She is survived by many from her Fire Department families from Chestnut Ridge and Pikesville Volunteer Fire Companies.

Contributions may be sent to Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, 12020 Greenspring Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company, 40 East Sudbrook Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.