On Jan. 20, Rosalie Berman of Annapolis at 97. She is survived by daughters Patti (Mitchell) Herman and Lori (Howard) Hoffman; grandsons Andrew (Jennifer) Herman, Tyler (Sarah) Herman, Justin Herman, Brian (Catherine) Hoffman and Marc Hoffman (Courtney Anderson); and great-grandchildren Fiona Herman, Mira Herman, Rhys Herman, Orly Herman and Leonard Hoffman. She was predeceased by husband Leonard Berman; parents Anna and Henry Rudow; and siblings Maurice Rudow and Mildred Glushakow. She was vivacious and beautiful. Generations of children learned the joy of music and singing during her 37-year career as a preschool teacher at the Kneseth Israel Congregation in Annapolis. She was also active in Hadassah, sisterhood and other Jewish organizations. She enjoyed travel and theater with her Len through the years. Born and raised in Baltimore, she studied at the famed Peabody Conservatory and was an accomplished violinist. She was a cherished friend to all her fellow “Golden Girls,” and always shared her home with many adored pet doggies and kitty cats.

Contributions may be sent to the SPCA or a charity of your choice.