On Jan. 20, Rosalie Book (née Posner) of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by children Ronald Book and Ellen Book; grandchildren Zachary Book (Christina Blevins) and Jillian (Gennady) Manko; and great-grandchildren Logan Book-Blevins, Talia Manko, Stella Manko and Emma Manko. She was predeceased by husband Alvin Book; brother Bernard Posner; and parents Yetta and David Posner.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.