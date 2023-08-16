Rosalind “Roz” Hopenfeld

On Aug. 8, Rosalind “Roz” Hopenfeld (née Soodak) of Rockville at 81. She is survived by husband Joram “Joe” Hopenfeld; children James Hopenfeld, Bruce Hopenfeld and Julie Kaplan and her husband Ira; sister Elaine Opatowsky; and grandchildren Aaron Kaplan and Jacob Kaplan. She was predeceased by parents Herman and Ann Soodak. She had a distinguished career as an electrical engineer in industries such as information services, satellites and defense. She was a graduate of the City College of New York and received her master’s degree from California State University, Northridge.

Contributions may be sent to Casey Cares Foundation, online at caseycares.org.

