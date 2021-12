On Nov. 30, Estelle Rose (née Sugarman) at 77. She is survived by husband Allan Rose; children Ryan (Deborah) Walsh, Andrew (Victoria) Walsh and David Rose; grandchildren Sophia, Colette, Logan and Michael; and sister-in-law Natalie Sugarman. She was predeceased by siblings Pauline (Louis) Lindenbaum and Sylvan Sugarman and parents Anna and Harry Sugarman.

Contributions may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.