On Sept. 26, Jeffrey Alan Rosen of Sykesville at 55. He is survived by wife Monica Gayle Rosen (née Levin); daughter Stacy Marie Rosen; sister-in-law Jody Brenda Sacks; brother-in-law Todd Evan Sacks; nieces Carly Jane Sacks and Shelby Beth Sacks; nephews Kevin Hyatt and Sean Hyatt; and mother-in-law Ronnye Jean Levin.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or the Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai, c/o Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.