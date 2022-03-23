On March 2, the remarkable Rona Cader Rosenbaum of Lutherville of complications from lung cancer at 89. She was born in Baltimore on June 22, 1932. First married to the late Gordon Cader, she recently celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary with Arthur E. Rosenbaum. Beginning in 1964, she was a longtime computer programmer and faculty member at Johns Hopkins University. She spent years advocating for a woman’s right to choose and racial equality. She helped to found and create the Mt. Washington Swimming Club. In 2014, at 82, she founded the nonprofit Maryland Association for Parkinson’s Support. She was a graduate of Goucher College. She served on the boards of numerous organizations, including The Park School, Kennedy Krieger Institute and The Glimmerglass Festival. She is survived by husband Arthur Rosenbaum; children Andrew Cader, Michael Cader and his wife Lisa, Anne Myers, Lisa Rosenbaum and Jeff Rosenbaum; and grandchildren Jonah Cader, Amos Cader, Jacob Cader, Joshua Myers, Jeremy Myers, Adam Rosenbaum and Leah Rosenbaum.

Contributions may be sent to MAPS, PO Box 450, Brooklandville, MD 21022 or through the website: marylandparkinsonsupport.org.