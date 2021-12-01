On Nov. 15, Howard Michael Rosenberg of Havre De Grace suddenly and unexpectedly at 76. He is survived by wife of almost 54 years Bobbi Judith Rosenberg; daughters Carin Sue (Joseph) Andersen and Ellen Jennifer (Mark) Shouldis; grandchildren Matthew Blake Nelson, Sydney Faith Shouldis, Linnea Andersen and Eric Andersen. He was a proud uncle to Lisa Mistretta and Steve Heicklen. He was predeceased by sister Gloria Rosenberg; brother-in-law Alan Heicklen; and parents Max and Sylvia Rosenberg. He was a true patriarch. He was our rock, our “Big Guy.” He got his bachelor’s degree from the New York Institute of Technology and lived for all things related to Coney Island. Although he worked at Westinghouse for over 30 years, he retired from Northrop Grumman. However, his true passion was being a purveyor of antiques. He loved listening to music of all genres, watching movies and loved to play games, whether on the computer, at the slot machine or with his domino and card leagues that he formed at Bulle Rock. He loved to travel with his wife, especially by cruise ship.

Contributions may be sent to Aortic Hope, PO Box 17, Abingdon, MD 21009.