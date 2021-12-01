On Nov. 15, Leona Rosenberg of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by daughter Vicki Oseroff; son-in-law Norman Oseroff; granddaughter Ashley R. Pickering (Naiditch); and grandson-in-law Justin A. Pickering; great-grandson Jonah E. Pickering; and great-granddaughter Madeline B. Pickering. She was predeceased by husband David W. Rosenberg; son Howard F. Naiditch; and parents Al and Rose Nadelman.

Contributions may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital or Humane Society of Baltimore County.