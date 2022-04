On April 11, Barbara Rosenblatt (née Chantz) of Pikesville at 67. She is survived by husband Myles Howard Rosenblatt; children Kerri (Ryan) Pine and Philip Rosenblatt; brother Hyman ‘Hy’ (Roslyn) Chantz; granddaughter Maddox Pine; beloved mother-in-law Sylvia (late Mark) Rosenblatt; sister-in-law Susan (Douglas) Schehr; brother-in-law Alan (Sara) Rosenblatt; and many more family members. She was predeceased by parents Philip and Ida Chantz.

Contributions may be sent to National Scleroderma Foundation, online at scleroderma.org.