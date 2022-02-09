On Jan. 20, Harriet Lee Rosenthal (née Berman) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Sharon Rosenthal (Jerre Diener) and Larry (Gloria) Rosenthal; brother Stanley Berman; grandchildren Shane Rosenthal, Kimberly Rosenthal and Kristina (Prosper) Hodder; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by spouses Carl Potts Rosenthal and Edward Sistek; brother Howard Berman; and parents Benjamin and Helen Berman.

Contributions may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation, online at parkinsons.org.