On March 17, Roslyn L. Miller (née Feldman) of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children Ina Miller Brandon (Charles Runkles) and Jeffrey (Aileen) Miller; granddaughter Julie Kaplan (Evan Parent); and great-grandchildren Abigail Parent and Mallory Parent. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by husband Gordon Miller and parents Anna and Charles Feldman.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 502 Washington Ave., Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204 or to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21210.