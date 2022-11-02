On October 20, Roslyn Stavisky (née Braverman) of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by husband Robert Stavisky; children Jeff (Lori) Stavisky and Lori Gerstley; siblings William Braverman and Dolores Fishbein; and grandchildren Allie Gerstley, Tori Gerstley, Sophie Stavisky and Lily Stavisky. She was predeceased by son-in-law Ken Gerstley; brother-in-law Bernard Fishbein; and parents Beatrice and Samuel Braverman.

Roz was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised by her parents in Baltimore from the age of 14. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family and when the Ravens pulled off a win.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Kenny Gerstley Community Violence Fund at Center for Hope, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.