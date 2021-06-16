On May 25, Francine Rowars (Gross) Kaufman of Columbia, the late wife of Hal Kaufman, after a final disagreement with cancer at 77. She grew up in Jackson Heights, N.Y., and Hollywood, Fla. She served as a Broward County School Board member (1976-1978), a Broward County commissioner (1978-1982) and a Memphis Zoo docent (2007-2014). She was the daughter of the late Howard Rowars and Muriel Leeds; stepdaughter of the late David Leeds and sister to Charles (Jeri) and Barry Rowars. She is and will always be celebrated by daughters Dana (Tom) Lawson and Jennifer (Paul) Lara; grandchildren Jessica Lawson, Anna Lawson and Olive Lara; family dogs Annie, Ty and Jedi; and stepchildren Marty Kaufman, Natalie Lefkowitz, Herb Kaufman, Mindy Smith and their families.

Contributions may be sent to Encore Creativity for Older Adults (Annapolis) where she enjoyed singing and serving and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.).