On Aug. 4, Frances Rubenstein (née Traub) of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children Marian (Brent) Hoffman and James Rubenstein (Bernadette Unger); grandchildren Matthew (Caitlin) Hoffman and William (Meghan) Hoffman; great-grandchildren Brendan, Daniel, Nolan, Charlie and Kathryn Hoffman; many friends; and the staff at Roland Park Place. She was predeceased by husband Bernard Rubenstein; parents Ida and Sydney Traub; and brother David (Carol) Traub. She worked for more than two decades as a social worker, specializing in the housing needs of elderly people.

Contributions may be sent to the Roland Park Place, Residents’ Assistance Fund, 830 W. 40th St., Baltimore, MD 21211.