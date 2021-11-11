On Oct. 29, Kay Rubin of Hagerstown at 93. She is survived by children Mary Rubin, Judith (Michael) Labombarda and Robert (Sue Ward) Rubin; daughter-in-law Stacey Rubin; grandchildren Scott Rubin, Marci Rubin and Joshua (Allie) Rubin; great-granddaughter Ava Rubin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by husband Charles Rubin; son Richard Rubin; siblings Gertrude Robinson (Les) Poiret, Lottie Robinson (John) Canero and Henry Robinson; and parents Gertrude and Henry Robinson. She had just turned 93 and was so proud of reaching this stellar age. She is much loved and will be missed beyond measure.

The family requests this holiday season, to honor her memory, please make your favorite meal and enjoy special moments with your family. Those who love her will remember her passion for family, food and holidays, and especially her incredible chicken soup and chopped liver. You may also plant a tree in Israel in her memory through the Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570.