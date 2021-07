On July 8, Gilbert A. Ruddie of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by children Michael Ruddie (Roderick Butler) and Susan Ruddie Spring (Erik Spring); nieces Barbara Arnoff and Reva Arnoff; great-niece Dottie B.; and cousin Rodney Bates. He was predeceased by wife Sharon Lokom Ruddie; son Jordan Ruddie; siblings Dorothy Arnoff, Samuel Ruddie and Israel Ruddie; and parents Ethel and Jacob Ruddie.