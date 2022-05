On May 6, Janice C. Rudo (née Cohen) of Owings Mills at 92. She is survived by children Alan Rudo (Lauri Weiner), Dr. Kenneth (Betty) Rudo and Lisa Rudo Spitalsky (David Spitalsky) and grandchildren Tara Rudo, Sam Rudo, Matt Spitalsky and Rachel Rudo. She was predeceased by husband Norman Rudo; sisters Mildred (David) Werba and Phyllis (Ervin) Milner; and parents Reba and Samuel Cohen.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.