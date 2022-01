On Dec. 30, Manuel Leon Russ of Lutherville Timonium at 84. He is survived by sons Ronald Russ and Peter Russ. He was predeceased by wife Beverly Russ (née Schneider); daughter-in-law Karen Russ; and parents Tillie and Emil Russ. Father and husband, he spent many years outside of work volunteering with several political and environmental organizations to better our society.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, Sierra Club or Chesapeake Bay Foundation.