On April 1, Ruth Greenfeld (née Hellman) of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by children Susan (Paul) Harans, Helaine Greenfeld (Richard Mintz) and Jennifer Greenfeld (Joshua Gordon); brother Stanley (Elissa) Hellman; and grandchildren Melissa (Logan) Levenson, Julie Harans, Jake Mintz, Abby Mintz, Noah Gordon and Lia Greenfeld-Gordon. She was predeceased by husband David Greenfeld; and parents Betty and Richard Hellman.

Contributions may be sent to The John Fetting Fund for Breast Cancer Prevention, c/o The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.