On October 20, Ruth Jane Wohl of Baltimore at 101. She is survived by daughters Susan Wohl and Linda Beck (Rory Beck deceased); son Barry Wohl (Dahlia Hirsch); grandchildren Casey Beck, Michael Wohl (Emily Taylor), Lauren Wohl (Jonathan Rotner) and Margot Wohl (Grant Fisher); and great-grandchildren Yael Maya Wohl Rotner, Lev Gabi Wohl Rotner and Malca Rose Taylor Wohl.

Born in Sinai Hospital in 1921, Wohl was an early graduate of its nursing program and went on to serve in the Navy during World War II.

Leaving to raise her children, she returned to nursing after the passing of her husband, the late Dr. Milton Wohl.

As a mainstay on the pediatric floor at Sinai, she was later honored as “Nurse of the Year.”