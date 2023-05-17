On May 7, Ruth Lisansky (née Siskind) of Baltimore at 99. She is survived by daughter Joan South-Johnson (née Lisansky) as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Irving Lisansky; son David Lisansky; son-in-law, Lauren Johnson; and siblings Florence Deitz, Morris Siskind, Selma Borinsky, William Siskind, Dorothy Coonin and Eliot Siskind. She lived a long and remarkable life. Always of greatest importance to her were the people she loved.

Contributions may be sent to Guide Dogs for the Blind, at guidedogs.com.