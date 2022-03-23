On March 7, Sharon Beth Rydell (née Owrutsky) of Reisterstown at 69. Beloved wife of John Rydell; devoted sister of the late Neil Owrtusky; dear daughter of the late Herman and Selma Owrutsky; loving aunt of Phillip Owrutsky and Dennis Owrutsky; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. She owned SOR Enterprises as a manufacturer’s representative in the home furnishings industry. She was previously coordinator of Project CHESED for Jewish Community Services. She also served as executive director of Anshe Emunah-Aitz Chaim, Liberty Jewish Center. For more than 10 years, she was a community columnist for the Owings Mills Times.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.