On June 10, Robert Sachs of Bel Air at 81. He is survived by wife Mickie Sachs (nee Scheinberg); children Stuart Sachs and Jeff (Cathy) Sachs; grandchildren Rylan, Aidan and Devan Sachs; sisters-in-law Joan Sachs, Ann Sachs, Sue Rudick and Rita Weiner; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Nathan “Sunny” Sachs and Herbert Sachs and parents Joseph and Elsie Sachs.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the United States Marine Corps League, Cpl. Pete Arnold Detachment 1198, P.O. Box 1101, Bel Air, MD 21015.